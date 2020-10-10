IN MEMORIAM: Maestro Charles Schneider, Catskill Symphony Music Director

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Charles Schneider, the music director for the Catskill Symphony Orchestra for more than four decades, has died, according to a statement issued by the CSO.

“The Governing Board of Catskill Symphony Orchestra acknowledges with deep sadness the passing of beloved Maestro Charles Schneider, who was, for forty-five years, Music Director of Catskill Symphony Orchestra,” they wrote in an email sent to subscribers this morning. “His gentlemanly ways, beautiful sense of humor and ability to make everyone feel completely at ease will always live in our hearts. And never to be forgotten are the beautiful concerts that illuminated not only his beloved Catskill Mountains, but our personal lives as well. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and all those who knew him.”