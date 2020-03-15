James Pasternak, 87; Spent Career In SUNY Business Office

ONEONTA – James Edward Pasternak, 87, who spent his career in SUNY Oneonta’s business office, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, March 13, 2020.

The son of Stanley and Dorothy (Clute) Pasternak, Jim graduated from Waterville High School. He was a sergeant in the Army in 1952-54, serving in Korea.

Jim married his wife Kathryn (Swiantek) on April 14, 1956, in Utica. After living in Indiana, they moved to Oneonta, then Morris, to raise their family.

In 1960, Jim graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Jim earned his master’s degree from the College of New Rochelle in 1990. Jim was employed by SUNY Oneonta working in the business office and in grants administration, from 1962 until he retired in 1992.

Jim was an active member of the Morris Methodist Church and the First United Methodist Church in Oneonta.

Jim traveled to Honduras many times with the organization Project Global Village, helping with many projects in needy communities. He was a longtime volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, being very proud of the work he did with that organization, one time working at a site with Jimmy Carter.

Jim also served on the Homeowners Association of Arbor Oaks community in Zephyrhills, Fla.

A true Rotarian, has was a member of the Morris Rotary Club since 1966, a Paul Harris Fellow, and received a presidential citation and the Distinguished Rotarian award from the Morris Rotary Club.

Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and telling numerous stories from his past. He was a devoted family man who will be remembered for his integrity, character and service to others.

Along with his loving wife, Jim is survived by his children, Donna (Earl) Monroe, Thomas James (Leta) Pasternak, Ron (Anne) Pasternak, Ann Pasternak, Carolyn Pasternak (Mike Coffyn) and James Pasternak. Jim leaves behind several grandchildren, Cheryl (Jeremy) Lord, Andrew (Holly) Pasternak, Brian Webster, Steven (Katelyn) Pasternak, Brett Webster (Richard Farmer), Tonya Pasternak (Stephen Carubia), Chad (Lauren) Weidman, Lauren Pasternak (Mike Martz), Michael Coulman, Caitlyn Pasternak, Jared Weidman (Michaela Watts), Sarah Coulman (Jordon Davis), Zoe Pasternak and Hudson Pasternak; and eight great-grandchildren and several extended family members, cousins, nieces and nephews. Jim is further survived by his sister, Elizabeth Townsend and brother-in-law, Clare Milton; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Helen (Swiantek) and Lee Skelly.

In addition to two parents, Jim was predeceased two brothers, Stanley Jr. and John.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. In lieu of calling hours, a celebration of life and luncheon will be held at noon in the dining room. Jim’s friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the United Methodist Church of Oneonta, or Habitat for Humanity.

A private burial will be arranged at a later date.

Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnstonfh.com.

His family has entrusted his care to the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris.