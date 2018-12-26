Jean K. Jester, 74; Worked 33 Years At SUNY Oneonta

ONEONTA – Jean Karin Jester, 74, a secretary at SUNY Oneonta for 33 years, passed away on Christmas Eve morning. She had been residing at Robinson Terrace Nursing Home in Stamford for the past 17 months.

Jean was born Dec. 10, 1944, in Stamford, the daughter of Oliver and Juanita (Conklin) Fairbairn of DeLancey.

She grew up in Mount Upton and graduated from Mount Upton Central School. Jean then went to Binghamton Business School obtaining a secretary degree. She was married in December 1965.

Jean worked for SUNY Oneonta for 33 years as a secretary in various offices, the graduate office being the last.

During those years, she raised her three daughters with great sacrifice, devotion, and love. During her lifetime, she had been a member of the Mount Upton Baptist Church, the Wells Bridge Baptist Church, the West End Community Baptist Church, and most recently the Fellowship Baptist Lighthouse Church.

She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Amy and Brian VanDewerker and Sara and Aaron Hillyard; grandchildren, Kyle, Nathan, Melinda (William), Cody, Jayden, Elijah, Elisabeth, Abigail, Judah, Samuel and Levi; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Evelyn Haynes; one nephew; a sister-in-law, Linda Zaczek and a brother-in-law, Wayne Sheldon.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Karen McLean; and sister, Janet Fairbairn.

Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 30, at the Fellowship Baptist Lighthouse Church, 1050 Covered Bridge Road, Unadilla.

Interment will be in Hamden Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Fellowship Baptist Lighthouse Church or the Catskill Area Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lhpfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Oneonta’s only family-owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz St