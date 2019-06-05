Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Josh Edmonds Builds House Of The Future Josh Edmonds Builds House Of The Future 06/05/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News EXCLUSIVE IN THIS WEEK’S PAPERS Josh Edmonds Builds House Of The Future You may have been observing Coopertown’s first new house in six years rising art the corner of Delaware and Walnut. It turns out Simple Integrity’s Josh Edmonds is building a home that will cost only $254 a year to heat. Take a tour of the futuristic house in this week’s Hometown Oneonta and Freeman’s Journal. Also, maybe it’s a good thing marijuana legalization is stalled in Albany, because today’s pot isn’t your grandfather’s pot: It’s much more potent and dangerous. See this week’s editorial on Page A4 AVAILABLE AT THESE FINE ESTABLISHMENTS TRY HOME DELIVER OF FREEMAN’S JOURNAL STAY UP TO MINUTE AT WWW.ALLOTSEGO.COM FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: 90 Attend 'Community Open House,' Pen Remarks On Cooperstown Future By Noon, 30 Attend Open House With Views On Cooperstown Future This Old House