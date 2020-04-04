Keep Hands Off Upstate Ventilators

3 REPUBLICANS TELL GOVERNOR:

COOPERSTOWN – Three key Republicans representing Otsego County issued a statement today calling Governor Cuomo’s plan to “seize” ventilators and PPE equipment from Upstate hospitals “dangerous” and “just plain wrong.”

They are county Rep. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, who is running to succeed state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, and Assemblymen John Salka, R-Brookfield, whose district includes Oneonta and Cooperstown, and Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, whose district includes Cherry Valley, Roseboom, Decatur and Worcester.

The governor announced at yesterday’s coronavirus briefing that he would send the National Guard to pick up the ventilators, but they would be returned if the need Upstate required it.

Bassett Healthcare Network was asked for comment on the development.

“As we approach the apex of this crisis we cannot create greater risk and uncertainty for our residents and our hospitals and health care providers must be allowed to make decisions on how to best care for the people they serve and not be burdened with additional stress from reckless and irresponsible decisions,” the statement said.

“This is a critical time for our state and we must work together to ensure the health, safety, and well being of all New Yorkers,” they said.