Legion Honors Families

With Blue Star Ceremony

Legion Commander Terry Harkenreader and Wayne Gregory present a Blue Star flag to Roxanne Condon, Oneonta, in honor of her son Leaf Ericson, who is serving as a foreman in the United States Navy, as part of the Blue Star Ceremony. Six area families were honored this evening at the American Legion post 259 in Oneonta. Originally started in 1917, the Blue Star Ceremony presents families with children serving in a branch of the military with an honorary flag to hang in their window. This tradition fell out of fashion during the Vietnam era but has been regaining in popularity in recent years. This is the first time the Oneonta Legion has taken part in the ceremony.At right, Ericka Ericson, Kim Lindberg and Lois Proctor, listen as Wayne Gregory reads the history of the Blue Star flag. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)