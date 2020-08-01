Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Lobsters Return To Downtown Dining Lobsters Return To Downtown Dining 08/01/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Lobsters Return To Downtown Dining Wiley Laidlaw, the cook at the Autumn Cafe, pics out lobsters for the this evening’s Lober and Oysters on Main Street dinner event at today’s Survive Then Thrive event. “We had lobsters last week.” explained owner Wayne Carrington, “It was so popular we brought it back and added oysters!” Today’s event also featured live music by the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble a pig roast, Chinese Auction and a shot of Oneonta’s Architecture at GOHS. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)