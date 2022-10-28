MAHER: Miller Will Be Fierce Advocate for 121st

Letter from Brian Maher

As Supervisor of the Town of Montgomery I can say firsthand that I have been proud to call Brian Miller my New York State Assembly representative. While I know many of the folks reading this letter may be voting for Brian Miller for the first time, rest assured he will represent you well. He works hard, he listens and he has been a fierce advocate for issues that have been very important for the residents I represent. The 101st district is one of the longest in the State of New York. It is a two- to three-hour drive to many parts of the district. Brian Miller did his very best to make sure all of us felt represented even with this geographical challenge. I look forward to continuing to work with Assemblyman Miller and I know that he will continue to work diligently to improve the quality of life in any community he represents.

Brian Maher

Supervisor,

Town of Montgomery,

Orange County