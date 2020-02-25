MAN DEAD IN EMMONS BARN FIRE

By: Libby Cudmore  02/25/2020  10:20 am
By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The barn at 130 Riverstone Road from the Otsego County Real Property Tax records.

EMMONS – A man was found dead when Oneonta firefighters responded to a call about a barn fire at 130 Riverstone Road, according to Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr.

The Oneonta Fire Department was called to the scene of a fully involved barn fire at 11:20 p.m. last night. Schenevus, Milford and Pindars Corners all provided mutual aid, and they were on the scene until 4 a.m. this morning.

Devlin declined to say where the man was found on the property. Four horses and a dog were rescued from the barn, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jim Maloney, and were transported from the scene to the Susquehanna SPCA.

Coroner Terry Knapp was called to the scene, and an autopsy was ordered. The fire is under investigation with the state Department of Fire Prevention and Control and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department.

