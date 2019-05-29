Maude Baldo, 83; Oneonta Native, Lifelong Resident

ONEONTA – Maude Baldo, 83, a native of Oneonta who lived there most of her life, passed on May 28, 2019, with her loving family at her side at Bassett Hospital.

She was born Feb. 21, 1936, in Oneonta, the daughter of Edgar L. and Rosetta (Utter) Perry.

Maude grew up on Liberty Street in Oneonta. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Oneonta. She loved playing bingo, watching game shows and “The Young and the Restless.”

Maude was married to Gordon “Jim” Angell from June of 1952 until February 1974. She then married Pat Baldo in December 1979; he predeceased her. Maude was then married for 25 years to Gerald Armstrong until his passing in 2016.

She is survived by her children, Gail (Angell) and Audie Yager of Oneonta, Debbie (Angell) and Greg Horth of Hartwick, and Michael E. Angell of Oneonta; grandchildren, Doug Yager and Amy Huffman, Corina and Brad Baldwin, Jonathan and Elletta Horth, Joshua and Cheryl Horth, Jacob and Stephanie Horth, Nicholas Angell and Kali Jones, and Nichole Angell; Nicholas and Nichole’s mother, Yvonne Angell; great-grandchildren Nathan and Noah Baldwin and Samantha Yager; sister Regina and Chet DeCarr, and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father, Edgar Perry; her mother, Rosetta (Utter) Perry Card; her step-father, Harold Card; her son, Bryan K. Angell; her sister, Elaine E. (Perry) Nichols and a special uncle, Lester Perry.

Calling hours will be noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, with the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta. The Rev. Mark Montfort will be officiating.

The interment will be noon Monday, June 3, at the Oneonta Plains Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hartwick Fire Department Company 1, 3088 County Highway 11, Hartwick, NY 13348.

