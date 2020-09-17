New Infections Low, But COVID Still Here

COOPERSTOWN – The county Health Department today reported five new COVID-19 cases, three related to SUNY Oneonta and two county residents.

While the figures show single-digit infections, they also show COVID remains among us. County Public Health Director Heidi Bond reflected that in her exhortation, “Stay home and save lives!”

SUNY Oneonta reported one new case, but that may reflect “fluctuations” in reporting times. Hartwick College reported no new cases.

Bond provided the following tallies:

• 692 confirmed cases linked to SUNY Oneonta (students or close contacts of students)

• 16 confirmed cases in Hartwick College students

• 26 active cases currently residing in the county

• 853 total confirmed cases

• One hospitalization, which was first reported earlier this week.

• 491 individuals tested yesterday