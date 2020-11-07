Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › New Sign Arises At Milford Church New Sign Arises At Milford Church 11/07/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People New Sign Arises At Milford Church A new sign rose this morning in front the Milford United Methodist. The crew consisted of church members, from left, Tom Rathbone, Brad Brooks, Terry Mattison, Al Dubreuil, Bill Triolo and Dave Meade. Al’s son-in-law, Jason Gaitz, Houston, Texas, fabricated at his shop there, Sign Worx. The sign is in front of the new church on Route 298 that was completed in June 2019. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)