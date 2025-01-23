News Briefs: January 23, 2025

FoVL To Honor Kuzminski

COOPERSTOWN—Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will hold its inaugural Antoinette Kuzminski Memorial Science Lecture in the third-floor ballroom of the Village Hall at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 26. Dr. William Richtsmeier will present original research in a talk titled “How Wind, Rain, Ice and Snow Affect Otsego Lake’s Summer Safety—A Physician’s View of Cyanobacteria Toxins and Us.” The program is free and open to the public. There will be a tea reception at 2p.m. in memory of Kuzminski, who passed away on August 22, 2024.

Jewelry Sale Set for Feb.

ONEONTA—Super Heroes Humane Society will hold its popular Valentine’s Day jewelry sale from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, February 8 and 9 at the shelter, 160 Pony Farm Road. Shoppers can find Valentine’s Day gifts and meet adoptable dogs and cats. Jewelry donations are welcome at the shelter from noon to 5 p.m. on weekends, as are donations of pet food and supplies.

Feb. Concert Sells Out

COOPERSTOWN—Due to unprecedented demand, the Cooperstown Concerts show featuring Harvest and Rust: A Neil Young Experience on February 1 has sold out. For more information or to view future concerts, visit https://cooperstownconcerts.org/.

Seed Swap Is This Saturday

COOPERSTOWN—Cornell Cooperative Extension Schoharie and Otsego Counties will observe National Seed Swap Day to conserve and promote local biodiversity on Saturday, January 25. Participation is free, and neighbors from across the region are invited to exchange seeds and discuss the upcoming growing season. The swaps will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the Middleburgh Library, 323 Main Street, and from 9 a.m. to noon at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street in Oneonta. Visit www.cceschoharie-otsego.org or https://www.facebook.com/CCEOtsegoMG/ for more information.

Chorus Offers V-Day Option

ONEONTA—Oneonta’s City of the Hills Sweet Adelines chorus will deliver singing Valentine messages within a 25-mile radius of Oneonta on Friday, February 14. Recipients will enjoy a love song and other tokens of affection delivered by a group of door-to-door singers. Orders placed by January 31 will cost $30.00, and those made thereafter will cost $35.00. Contact Elaine at (607) 267-5540 or ebonadies22@gmail.com with recipient’s name, time and location to schedule an order.

Auditions Are This Weekend

ONEONTA—Catskill Community Players will hold open auditions for Luigi Jannuzzi’s comedy, “A Crazy Little Cafe Called Love,” at the First United Methodist Church in Oneonta from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, January 26 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28. Actors are sought for eight female and eight male roles ranging in age from 20 to 75. Performances will be held in the Wieting Theatre in Worcester on April 25-27. For more information or to schedule an audition, visit www.catskillplayers.org or contact garyabbeykoutnik@gmail.com.

Soup R Chili Event Slated

COOPERSTOWN—The First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm Street, will hold its Winter Carnival Soup R Chili event from 4:30-6 p.m. or until sold out on Friday, January 31. Chili, beef barley soup and broccoli chowder will be available in quart sizes, with a suggested donation of $12.00 per serving. All proceeds will benefit the ministry, especially parsonage restoration after the summer’s fire. Orders may be placed in advance by e-mailing name, type and quantity to baptistcooperstown@gmail.com.

Apply Now for Arts Grants

EARLVILLE—Earlville Opera House announced that a total of $67,500.00 is available for 2025 Arts in the Community Grants in Broome, Chenango and Otsego Counties. Community and individual grants are available for projects taking place in 2025 or the first quarter of 2026. A series of virtual workshops will be held for potential applicants to review the guidelines and application process. Pre-registration is required by contacting victoria.kappel@earlvilleoperahouse.com. Applications are open from January 24 to March 3. For more information, visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com.