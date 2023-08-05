News Briefs: May 8, 2023

Compiled by WRILEY NELSON

Oneonta Daytime EMT Class Scheduled

ONEONTA—The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services has announced a new daytime EMT class in Oneonta. The initial session will be held on Tuesday, May 9, with later classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and some Saturdays. Times and locations to be announced. For more information or to register, contact smithd@otsegocounty.com or (607) 547-4328.

Exeter Man Arrested for Unlawful Imprisonment, Assault, More

EXETER—The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler A. Rose, 26, of Exeter, on April 30 following an investigation of a reported assault. Deputies were dispatched to the West Exeter Fire Department after fire personnel located an adult victim with serious physical injuries. The victim was taken to the trauma center at Bassett Medical Center with multiple fractures, lacerations and contusions. Interviews revealed that they had been unlawfully held captive at the defendant’s residence for a number of days while the defendant subjected them to continuous assaults with a variety of tools and implements. Investigators secured a search warrant and discovered evidence relating to the charges at the defendant’s residence. Rose was taken into custody.

While at the Sheriff’s Office, the defendant interfered with arrest proceedings and was charged with obstruction of governmental administration. He has also been charged with first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, and petit larceny. Rose has been lodged in the Otsego County Correctional Facility with a recommended cash bail of $15,000.00.

The victim remains in the trauma center and has been issued an order of protection.

SUNY Oneonta Receives STARS Silver Rating for Sustainability

ONEONTA—The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education awarded SUNY Oneonta a silver rating in their Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System. STARS measures and encourages sustainability in all aspects of higher education. SUNY Oneonta has expanded its sustainability efforts since its last STARS self-assessment in 2018. The 2023 report recognizes the university for innovation in three areas: the sustainability course designation program, on-site food shelf and Tree Campus USA certification.

With more than 900 participants in 40 countries, AASHE’s STARS program is the most widely recognized framework in the world for publicly reporting comprehensive information related to a college or university’s sustainability performance. Participants report achievements in five overall areas: academics, engagement, operations, planning and administration, and innovation and leadership. Unlike other rating or ranking systems, this program is open to all institutions of higher education, and the criteria that determine a STARS rating are transparent and accessible to anyone. Because STARS is a program based on credits earned, it allows for both internal comparisons as well as comparisons with similar institutions. SUNY Oneonta’s STARS report is publicly available on the STARS website: https://reports.aashe.org/institutions/state-university-of-new-york-at-oneonta-ny/report/2023-02-17/

Family Planning of South Central New York Awarded CAPP Grant

BINGHAMTON—Family Planning of South Central New York announced on May 5 that it received a $1.8 million, five-year Comprehensive Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention grant from the New York State Department of Health. The grant is intended to support adolescent prevention initiatives in Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties.

“We are so excited to receive this grant,” said Andrea Guccia, director of education at Family Planning. “This funding allows us to continue to implement medically accurate, age appropriate, evidence-based programs in three counties in an effort to reduce youth pregnancy, STI, and HIV rates through school districts and community-based organizations. Our programs will increase protective factors among youth ages 14-18 in our region, including opportunities for engagement with schools and the community, avoidance of high-risk behaviors, development of social emotional skills, and demonstration of positive norms to support transition to a healthy, productive, and connected adulthood.”

Family Planning intends to use the grant to hire two new educators and one education coordinator, to fund three “Teens Count” summer programs in Broome County, and to help build a new Teen Center in Binghamton. It has branch locations offering reproductive healthcare and education in Oneonta, Cortland, Norwich, Sidney and Walton. For more information, visit fpscny.org.

Enrollment Open for Hartwick Summer Sessions

ONEONTA— Hartwick College students, students from other colleges and universities, and adult learners are invited to enroll now in Hartwick’s Summer Session. Offered entirely online, courses will be held in three sessions between May 29 and August 18. This year’s offerings include courses in art, anthropology, biology, business, environmental studies, global studies, philosophy, physics and sociology, among others. For more information on available courses, fees and registration, visit hartwick.edu/summeronline

Syracuse Playwright Premieres ‘Tender Rain’

SYRACUSE—Mohawk Valley native and first-ever Syracuse Stage resident playwright Kyle Bass premiered his new play, “Tender Rain,” on May 3. According to a release, “Tender Rain” is setin a small Southern city, circa mid-1950s. It introduces us to Milton Millard Milton, a white banker, and Ruthie Mimms, an older Black woman, and their deeply complex relationship. Approaching the end of middle age and childless, Milton and his wistful wife, Dolores, are lost in a marital fog of secrets and emotional withholding. Is there a way forward for them? Can Milton seek aid from Ruthie without destroying their relationship? Will the momentary escape Milton finds in the arms of a younger woman spare him the reckoning he must ultimately face?

“It’s strange and wonderful to be working on this play again nearly 20 years after I first started writing it as my graduate thesis,” said Mr. Bass. “Tender Rain” is his fourth play written for Syracuse Stage. Bass grew up in Utica and Frankfort and teaches at Colgate University. He is currently on leave from the university to work for Syracuse Stage full time.

Community Health Center Receives Grants

ONEONTA—Oneonta Community Health Center announced that it will continue to implement health services thanks to the support of local grant programs. OCHC is the only no-cost health care provided in Otsego County. It serves about 200 patients under this program per year. Benefactors include Patrick Ministries, the Future for Oneonta Foundation, The O’Connor Foundation, The Community Foundation of Otsego County, the Dewar Foundation, The Willies Family, the First Presbyterian Church, New York Council of Nonprofits and Sidney Federal Credit Union.

Bassett Chosen as Trial Site for Cancer Treatment

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Healthcare Network announced on May 1 that it has been selected as a clinical trial site for Alpha DaRT™, a new experimental treatment for recurrent skin cancers. Alpha DaRT™ (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is the first localized cancer therapy to use alpha particle radiation against solid tumors. Bassett Cancer Institute is the only trial site for this treatment in the state outside of New York City. Bassett has also recently introduced two new radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies for neuroendocrine cancers and metastatic prostate cancers.

Family Farm Day Scheduled for August

OTSEGO COUNTY—Cornell Cooperative Extension announced that the 11th annual Family Farm Day will be held on Saturday, August 26. Farms in Schoharie, Delaware and Otsego counties are invited to register by May 12. Family Farm Day is an agritourism collaboration intended to foster connections between farms, their customers and the public. For more information or to register, visit www.familyfarmday.org.

Families of OPA Calls for Book Donations

ONEONTA—Otsego Pride Alliance asked the public for book donations to support their giveaway at Pridefest. They hope to gather a large collection of books for children and young adults, especially focusing on inclusivity and LBGTQ+ representation. Donations may be left at Shakedown Street, 167 Main Street, Oneonta. The book exchange will open at their Pridefest table on June 3.

Hartwick’s New Advisory Council To Support Entrepreneur Education

ONEONTA—The Hartwick College Griffiths Center for Collaboration and Innovation has assembled a council of innovation thought leaders from around the world to serve as advisors. Council members, many of whom are Hartwick alumni, will advise the GCCI on program development for social innovation and entrepreneurship education. The group is already working on new education initiatives, including the Silicon Valley Experience and the Leaders in Social Innovation program. More information may be found at https://www.hartwick.edu/about-us/centers/.

Agro-Business Groups Oppose Minimum Wage Increase

NEW YORK STATE—Grow NY Farms Coalition and other agriculture and business groups sent an open letter to Governor Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Heastie to oppose minimum wage increase proposals. Grow NY said that many New York agricultural businesses would be unable to compete with producers in other regions if the wage is increased. In addition to proposed wage increases before the legislature, the Department of Labor announced it would gradually decrease the overtime threshold for agricultural workers to 40 hours per week by 2032. The overtime policy was paired with a tax credit for employers.

Herkimer College Holds Tuition Steady

HERKIMER—Herkimer College announced that it will hold in-state tuition at $2,558.00 per semester for the 2023-24 school year. This is the second year in a row that the rate has remained fixed.

New Grant Program in Development for Food Producers

NEW YORK STATE—The New York Farm Viability Institute is partnering with New York State Grown & Certified to launch a grant program which will assist New York food producers, processors, distributors, and other eligible entities in bringing their products to market. According to the NYS Grown & Certified website, the voluntary program makes it easy for consumers to identify local, safely-handled, and environmentally responsible agricultural products. NYS Grown & Certified is a cooperative effort among producers, processors, wholesalers, retailers, restaurants, and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets to meet consumer demand for high-quality food and agricultural products. Requests for Proposals will be released later this year. While NYFVI is working to develop the details and management infrastructure for the program, potential applicants are encouraged to take steps now to make sure they are prepared when the RFPs are released. Grant applications will be more competitive if the applicant is already enrolled or actively in the process of becoming part of the NYS Grown & Certified program, organizers said. Potential applicants are encouraged to take a look now at the NYS Grown & Certified program criteria to determine if it is a good fit for their business. More information is available at www.nyfvi.org.