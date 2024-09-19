Friends of the Feral-Trap, Neuter, Release is just one of the organizations taking part in the Oneonta Lions Club’s Hops for Sight Oktoberfest this Saturday, September 21.

News Briefs: September 19, 2024

Prominent Pollster To Speak

ONEONTA—The well-known Utica-born political pollster John Zogby will deliver Hartwick College’s annual Constitution Day address at the Anderson Theatre at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24. Zogby will discuss the 2024 election, his recent book, “Beyond the Horse Race: How to Read the Polls and Why We Should,” and other matters related to political polling and the democratic process. He is the founder of the Zogby poll and Zogby International, has written weekly columns for “Forbes,” and has contributed to the presidential report card project since the early Obama administration. The talk is free and open to the public. Registration is recommended; visit Hartwick’s Institute of Public Service website for more information.

GOHS Annual Dinner Nearing

ONEONTA—The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will hold its annual dinner and meeting at Toscana Northern Italian Grill of Oneonta, 76 Chestnut Street, from 5:30-8 p.m. on Monday, October 21. Tickets are $60.00 for members and $65.00 for non-members. They include a three-course meal with salad, soda, coffee and a house beer or wine. A cash bar and food options for dietary restrictions are available. The annual meeting, running during the dinner, will be brief and include officer elections and award presentations. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, October 14 by returning a registration form from www.oneontahistory.org to the History Center, 183 Main Street, PO Box 814, in person or by mail.

Hartwick Recognizes Locals

ONEONTA—Hartwick College announced that its Alumni Association named Christopher Janitz ’21 of Mount Vision the Outstanding Young Alumnus of the year. Janitz is a certified public accountant and has helped countless students and recent graduates learn about the field. Director of Planned Giving Patricia Dopazo, of Stamford, was named Outstanding Employee.

Senior Resource Fair Planned

ONEONTA—Otsego County’s Office for the Aging will sponsor its annual Senior Resource Fair at Southside Mall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1. More than 40 local organizations will be on hand to offer information on health, wellness, and local resources and services. Community members and loved ones are strongly encouraged to attend the public hearing portion at 1 p.m. and offer ideas, concerns, and recommendations. For those unable to attend, feedback may be sent to aginginfo@otsegocounty.com, 140 County Highway 33W, Suite 5 or (607) 547-4232.

Multimedia Presentation Set

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum will host performers Duo Extempore, Nicole Brancato and Evan Jagels, for a discussion on techniques of musical improvisation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 19. They will also present on their past film projects and detail their ongoing efforts in Otsego County. The event is free and open to the public, with registration required at fenimoreart.org.

FoF To Join ‘Hops for Sight’

ONEONTA—The Oneonta Lions Club will hold their Hops for Sight Oktoberfest, supporting efforts to detect and treat childhood vision problems, at The Deer Haven Campground from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, September 21. Friends of the Feral-Trap, Neuter, Release will participate with an exhibit and veterinary expense donation drive to support their work with the county’s feral cat populations.

FoF has provided for the sterilization and humane release of more than 120 animals so far this year and has another 60 scheduled for the month of October alone. For more information, visit the Friends of the Feral TNR or the Hops Brew Club Facebook page.

State To Distribute Medals

LATHAM—The New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs will begin issuing Korean and Vietnam War commemorative medals in accordance with legislation from 2022. Such medals are not intended for uniform wear. Veterans can apply at dmna.ny.gov/awards/.

CCE Events Announced

NEW YORK STATE—Cornell Cooperative Extension will hold a Meat Processing and Marketing Workshop in Cobleskill and Ballston Spa from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 22 and 23. There will be a Feeders School for animal agriculturalists in Little Falls and Schuylerville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 29 and 30, available in English or Spanish. The $50.00 registration fee includes lunch.

Firefighters, veterinarians, EMS, animal control officers and others are invited to a technical large animal emergency rescue course, held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Morrisville on Thursday and Friday, November 7 and 8. The two-day program includes five meals and costs $200.00 to register. For more information or to view other Cornell agricultural programming, visit https://cnydfc.cce.cornell.edu/.

Deadline Set for Youth Funds

OTSEGO COUNTY—Otsego County and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services has youth programming funding available for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Applications must be submitted by Thursday, September 26. For more information or to apply, contact andrewss@otsegocountyny.gov or (607) 547-4329.

PEO To Host Raffle, Thrift Sale

ONEONTA—Philanthropic Educational Organization’s Oneonta BH Chapter will hold a basket raffle and thrift sale to support women’s scholarships on Sunday, September 29. Doors will open at the Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 West Broadway, at 1 p.m., with the drawing held at 2:30. Local treasures and refreshments will be available for purchase.

SUNY Delhi Gets Swim Grant

DELHI—SUNY Delhi recently received about $40,000.00 in NY SWIMS grant funding to support swimming facilities and infrastructure in underserved communities. The initiative allocates nearly $150 million statewide, representing the state’s largest investment in public swimming since the New Deal.

Public swimming facilities and lessons, common in the northeastern U.S. until the late 20th century, largely disappeared with suburbanization and white flight. This can have deadly consequences for New Yorkers from disadvantaged backgrounds, who are less likely to learn to swim as children and face higher risks of drowning. Drowning remains the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4. Delhi will use the funding to offer lifeguard instruction, swimming lessons, and transportation for children from local school districts and 4-H groups. For more information, contact Aquatics Coordinator John Kolodziej at (607) 746-4263.

Fair Calling for Crafters

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—The Cullen Pumpkin Farm, 587 Cullen Road, will host its fourth annual Fall Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 5. It will feature handmade goods from a wide variety of local and regional artisans. The Richfield Youth Sports organization will run the food booth. All proceeds will benefit the Women’s Guild of the Church of Christ Uniting, Richfield Springs. Vendors must register by Tuesday, October 1 by contacting fallcraftfair@yahoo.com or (315) 858-2103, or at the ‘upcoming events’ tab at www.rschurchofchristuniting.com.