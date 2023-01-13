News from the Noteworthy: Nonprofit Breakfast the Template for Networking in 2023

News from the Noteworthy

Community Foundation of Otsego County Executive Director Jeff Katz welcomes representatives from more than 50 Otsego County nonprofits. (Photo by Larry Bennett)

On November 9, the Community Foundation of Otsego County, in collaboration with SUNY-Oneonta, brought 50 nonprofit organizations together in one room for its first “Nonprofit Breakfast” networking opportunity. The goal of the breakfast was to engage a diverse group in conversation about the future of Otsego County.

After an introduction from SUNY President Alberto Cardelle that highlighted the significance of our countywide charitable organizations—and an update from Danielle McMullen, chief of staff to the president, on microcredential programs at the college and how they can benefit nonprofits—CFOC Executive Director Jeff Katz explained to the enthusiastic audience what the goals were for the morning session.

Each table of nonprofit representatives and Community Foundation board members engaged in spirited talk that covered the needs of their individual organizations, the needs of Otsego County and what the goals should be to make it a better, more prosperous county for all residents. Each table presented to the full group a unique idea to pursue.

The ideas ranged from countywide wayfinding signage to highlight our natural resources for residents and visitors, to promoting youth farming through Agrarian Commons, to creating a hub to connect our nonprofits, and other ideas that would ensure a better future for Otsego County.

“It couldn’t have been better organized, more welcoming, attended, and productive. A true collaborative spirit prevailed among all,” said one attendee. “I came back feeling inspired by the many voices in the room and ready to help,” said another.

The CFOC plans to hold more of these events in 2023 to work toward building a stronger county through collaboration, communication and caring.

For more information on the Community Foundation of Otsego County, visit cfotsego.org.