News from the Noteworthy from Community Arts Network of Oneonta

Von Stengel: ‘Why the Arts are Essential’

Four years ago, I became the Community Arts Network of Oneonta’s executive director, and my vision for the organization was simple—be more inclusive to broaden the audience we serve, make the organization financially sustainable, and support a greater number of creatives. While it is my duty to oversee and coordinate all aspects of the organization, such as fundraising, artistic presentations, arts education, and community events, I am also the face of CANO. Representing our vibrant cultural region has made me realize how transformative and essential the arts are to the many residents, visitors, and artists I have had the pleasure of interacting and working with.

How does our community benefit from arts and cultural organizations such as CANO? We contribute significantly to economic, employment, and population growth by providing opportunities for artists to meet, teach, exhibit, and engage. About 25 percent of CANO’s budget goes toward paying artists to teach and perform. We facilitate events where artists showcase and sell their work to the public.

According to a report made possible by the Rochester Area Community Foundation, while population decline has been a trend in many upstate communities, “the number of working artists in upstate New York increased by 26.5 percent between 2011 and 2021” and “employment in the arts and culture sector across upstate New York surged 35 percent from 2009 to 2019, nearly 10 times the overall rate of employment growth upstate and three times the growth rate of the healthcare sector.”

Arts and cultural organizations revitalize communities. We improve quality of life by creating an inclusive and attractive space for residents, visitors, and artists to gather, explore, learn, and celebrate. CANO’s arts classes foster collaboration, self-expression, critical thinking and emotional well-being.

Over the years, I have had the pleasure of teaching in, and overseeing, the arts education program. Participating in the joy that adults experience creating art with community members, and watching children work on their “passion projects” in our art studio, is magical. Large arts events, like our City of the Hills Festival, bring thousands of visitors and residents together to celebrate the many creatives who live here. Public art boosts the aesthetic vibrancy of neighborhoods, making spaces more attractive for residents and visitors alike.

Unfortunately, arts funding is becoming more limited as public fiscal support declines. While it does not appear that the arts are as essential as providing food and housing, cultural organizations feed bellies and souls. CANO’s Summer Arts Program for youths not only educates but offers affordable daycare during summer break. Our community relies on us to provide services, but we will need greater support from individual donors and business sponsors in the coming years to continue fulfilling our mission.

Despite many cultural organizations facing the same challenges, it doesn’t deter our passion. The conversations and experiences I’ve shared with all of you inspire me to make CANO a more vibrant space to better support and connect artists and locals. Next year, we will facilitate free programs, such as creative meetups and artist pop-ups, to strengthen relationships between neighbors. We will invite residents and creatives to get involved so we can envision and build a stronger community together.

As 2026 approaches, I look forward to a new year of making the arts happen with you. To learn more about CANO’s events, or to get involved, follow us on social media, visit our website, canoneonta.org, or reach out via e-mail at admin@canoneonta.org.

Hope Von Stengel is the executive director of the Community Arts Network of Oneonta.