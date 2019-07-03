NYSEG Updates Energy Task Force on County’s Energy Future

NYSEG Updates Energy Task Force

On Otsego County’s Energy Future

By JENNIFER HILL • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – The Otsego County Energy Task Force thought one NYSEG representative would give them some food for thought on the county’s energy future in the Task Force’s Economic Development subcommittee meeting.

Instead, six representatives of six NYSEG departments gave the Task Force a feast on June 26 when they shared NYSEG’s plans to make the county’s energy infrastructure more resilient.

“It really opened the dialogue between the Energy Task Force and NYSEG that will be really helpful for us moving forward,” said County Rep. Michele Farwell, who co-chairs the Task Force with Rep. Meg Kennedy.

Farwell told the county board at its meeting today, July 3, that Energy Task Force members had submitted so many questions to NYSEG to answer that NYSEG decided to send six representatives to answer them. Farwell shared their information on the weightiest issues with the county board.

One, she said, was “the ten-year plan they have for the electric lines in the area to increase the resiliency and response” to storm outages.

Specific to the county, Farwell reported NYSEG was “connecting a substation in Milford with a substation in Cooperstown, which will allow NYSEG “to isolate the problem more easily and restore power more quickly” when “a storm event happens.”

Leslie Orzetti, a member of the Task Force and head of the Otsego County Conservation Association, said NYSEG is implementing “a smart grid,” which will enable them to see “outages and get response teams out to respond to them more quickly.”

NYSEG also has a 10-year plan for the DeRuyter Pipeline that will begin in 2020, Farwell told the board. In that plan, Farwell said NYSEG will replace the old eight-inch pipe with new ten-inch pipe in the 50-mile segment of the DeRuyter Pipeline that begins in Oneonta – the Dominion Pipeline.

“It’s important to know that even though they’re increasing the pipe, that will not mean they’re increasing the amount of gas to Oneonta because the Dominion Pipeline is already completely subscribed,” said Farwell.

“A possible outcome of the pipe expansion is that they will have to use the compressor station in Norwich less frequently and there’s a possibility the interruptible supply situation in Oneonta will be lessened,” she added.

Farwell also reported NYSEG has been tasked by the Public Service Commission “to come up with non-wire alternatives instead of bringing in more gas” for the Lansing, New York because the town was “at complete capacity.” Because of that, NYSEG had to declare a gas moratorium on Lansing.

Farwell said the Energy Task Force is compiling additional questions for NYSEG, with the plan to have another public meeting at which NYSEG can answer them.