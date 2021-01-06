Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Oberacker, Salka Confer As 2021 Session Begins Oberacker, Salka Confer As 2021 Session Begins 01/06/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Oberacker, Salka Confer As 2021 Session Begins State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, and Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, confer today in the senator’s Office 506 in the Legislative Office Building in Albany as the 2021 session gets underway. Oberacker, elected Nov. 3, and Salka, now in his second term, have said they plan to collaborate on two pieces of legislation in particular: One, to overturn bail reform and, two, to allow New Yorkers to accept or reject, without penalty, taking a COVID-19 vaccine. For details, see this week’s Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta. (Jeff Bishop photo)