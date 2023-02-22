Off the Cuff/On the Record: The Medicinals

COOPERSTOWN—The Medicinals, led by Dylan Savage, will perform on Friday, March 3 at The Otesaga Resort Hotel. Next up in the Cooperstown Concert Series’ 53rd season, this 10-piece “roots reggae afro funk band” will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Cooperstown Concert Series’ 53rd season. Based in Rochester, the Medicinals’ current lineup includes: Dylan Savage, guitar and vocals; William McKenna, bass and vocals; Shawn Drogan, drums; Ken Luk, guitar; Tony Gallicchio, keyboards; Lucius Snowden, keyboards; Luke Perry, trombone and vocals; Justin Lloyd, trumpet and percussion; Dan Merkey, tenor saxophone; and Matt Ramerman, percussion. Special guest Mooney Faugh of the band Subsoil rounds out the lineup for this show.

The Medicinals was forged out of a mutual love for classic reggae music—they have shared the stage with Julian Marley, The Wailers, Sublime with Rome and the Bumping Uglies, among others. Band member William McKenna took a few moments out of his busy schedule to answer questions in advance of next Friday’s concert.

How did the band meet and come together?

Essentially, the band came together out of Monday night jams that a handful of us started back in 2015; low key music hang where we played some of our favorite reggae tunes and other roots riddims, eventually other friends started to come through and over the years it’s grown into a fun project for all of us.

What’s the story behind the band name?

The band name was suggested by our late friend, big brother and Meds original guitarist, Dave Bernis, Dave was really the one who encouraged us to do a weekly jam and kept us on track each week. A good music hang was always one of Dave’s favorite things to do and brought him much-needed healing during this time. The Medicinals’ name comes in this spirit.

What’s the creative process like when you make a new song?

Most of my song ideas often start while playing acoustic guitar, if I’m lucky I will land on a simple riddim/bass line or melody and fine tune the idea from there. I’ve also found that certain phrases you stumble on will inspire you lyrically and rhythmically. And always have your voice recorder ready. 😁

How does your creative process work – do all members contribute equally or is there one main songwriter?

The Medicinals’ creative process usually starts with Dylan or someone else in the group presenting an idea. From there, we normally experiment with the bass and drum parts to see what works and finesse the tempo until we land on the right feel and arrangement for the song.

Who are some of your musical influences—and how do they figure into your sound or songwriting approach?

In a band of our size, the music influences are broad. Lots of world music rhythms—jam, funk, electronic EDM sounds and beyond. Some of my favorites that have inspired me in the reggae space have been reggae songwriters like Mikey Dread, Gregory Isaacs, Marley, Tosh, Bunny Wailer. Carlos Santana, Curtis Mayfield and Guinean guitarist Lansana Kouyate have also had a big impact on my musical taste and direction. Naturally, the classics, rock music and radio from my youth are ingrained in my musical DNA.

What is the most important message you want your audiences and listeners to take from your work as a whole?

The top mission is to bring people together to dance and enjoy themselves.

Do you have any pre-show rituals? If so, what are they?

We normally do some singing together before a set; no real specific pre-show rituals other than to remind ourselves to have fun.

Tickets to see The Medicinals on March 3 can be purchased online at https://cooperstownconcertseries.org/medicinals/ and may be available at the door on the evening of the show.