Oneonta Christian School To Buy Otego Elementary

OCA Parent Kim Cummings’ is a picture of delight, above, as the Unatego Central school board announced a few minutes ago that the Oneonta Christian Academy’s $125,000 bid for the vacant Otego Elementary School has been accepted. Seated behind Cummings, OCA board member Rita Oellerich and Elizabeth Cook, 12th grade teacher and director of programming, embrace. The vote was unanimous, with board member Dick Downey saying the sale “maintains the heart of the community.” Inset left, OCA school board Vice President Julie Dostal expresses appreciation. The OCA will begin holding events at the Mission-style 1950s building that dominates the village’s downtown immediately, Cook said, and plans are to conduct summer school there next year, and to start classes there in September. The deal is due to close in four weeks. “All we’ll need is the keys,” Cook said. (James Cummings/AllOTSEGO.com)