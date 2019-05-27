Oneonta Honors Our Servicemen and Women

It was a beautiful day for the annual Memorial Day Celebration this morning in Oneonta, complete with sightings of two eagles circling the Veteran’s Memorial before the start of the parade. Above, Current American Legion Commander Gary Ballard oversees Boy Scouts Giovanni Hromada, Ben Casola, Kaleb Bergeron, Andrew Pierce, Caneb Casey and Noah Miller from Troop 23 as they place memorial wreaths at Memorial stations marking the different branches of the military. At right, OHS Valedictorian Aben Carrington recites Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address alongside Master of Ceremonies Les Grummons, to the crowds gathered in the park. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)