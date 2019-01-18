ONEONTA HOTEL

FAILS INSPECTION

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Citing missing kitchen appliances, holes in the ceiling and a blocked sprinkler system among nearly a dozen pages of code violations, the City will argue that Melania Pervu, owner of the former Oneonta Hotel at 195 Main St., has failed to remedy the unsafe conditions of her building, as ordered by County Judge John Lambert last September.

“There are still considerable violations,” said Mayor Gary Herzig. “We have an obligation to make sure everybody in the city lives in a building deemed safe.”

With the court-imposed deadline of Jan. 11 passed, Judge John F. Lambert has requested a meeting with the City and Pervu at 10 a.m on Friday, Jan. 25. “We will present the fact that our inspection shows outstanding violations,” said Herzig. “We took a number of photographs to demonstrate our concern.”

According to the report, in one apartment, the shower was fixed with duct tape. In five others, inspectors noted that there were no cooking appliances and, in some cases, no refrigerators or kitchen sinks. The elevator had no inspection certificate, the floors were deemed “non-compliant” and sink waste and grease trap lines in the basement of Tiger Asian Cuisine were improperly installed.

Among the most grievous violations, Herzig said, were the non-compliant suspended ceiling tiles, which blocked the building’s sprinkler system.

“We are concerned for the safety of the people living there, the people next door and of our first responders if, God forbid, there was a fire in that building,” he said.

Though the building was ordered vacated, tenants still remain in the building, and Pervu has continued to advertise apartments for rent. Herzig indicated that he hoped the Court would enforce the Order to Vacate.

Judge Lambert could also find Pervu in contempt of court for failing to comply with the court order to fix the property.