Oneonta Native Dies Of COVID Downstate

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Oneonta native Gary C. Hungerford, 78, passed away suddenly on Jan. 6, 2021, in Farmingdale, L.I., of COVID-19.

The Oneonta High School Class of 1961 graduate and Navy veteran, “Tin Can Sailor” was reunited in heaven with his beloved wife of 54 years, Felice.

Survivors include Michael and his wife, Ruth, and granddaughters Samantha and Grace, and nieces and nephews, Christine Harby, Colin Thorsland and Stephanie Fallon.

He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Johnson.

COVID-19 prohibits public services, so the family will celebrate Gary’s life with a memorial service this spring. Private interment, with military honors, will be held on Long Island.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Gary’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org.