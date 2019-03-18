Orpheus Readies For’Damn Yankees’ At Foothills

Sue Jarema, Schenevus, Jeff Moore, Oneonta, Doug Decker, Oneonta, and Nick Sanna, Schenevus, pake conversation as their wait their turn for their costume parade for “Damn Yankees”, a musical comedy about a many who makes a deal with the Devil to help his favorite baseball team win the pennant. At left, George Wells (playing Joe Boyd) has a laugh at the oversized wardrobe of Michael Tamburrino, who plays Boyd’s alter-ego Joe Hardy. The show runs March 29,30,31 at the Bettiol theater at Foothills. Tickets can be purchased at Orpheus.org. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)