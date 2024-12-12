Letter from Celia Oxley

Viewing Platform Not Necessary

Extending a platform out over the lake will not improve the view that is literally a few feet back. There is a path and a bench that provide a view for anyone who can reach them. It is possible to access the path and the bench at the beginning of the summer. It becomes difficult by the end of the summer because of the plantings there. Many are tall and flop over when they reach their full height. All of that can change.

Accessibility to the edge of the lake is as simple as good design of existing structures. First, ensure that the path is truly accessible. Today, accessibility is possible on many surfaces that would be considerably less expensive than a platform that requires footings dug into the lakebed. The garden at the Cornell Cooperative Extension on Lake Street has an accessible surface of gravel that was poured into grids that hold the gravel firmly enough to allow people with wheelchairs and walkers to travel through the garden. There are many surfaces at many price points that should be considered.

Second, plantings can be chosen that do not obliterate the path through the summer season. If you wish to keep the taller plants, they can be moved back from the path. The possibilities are endless, including no planting at all on the edge of the path. As a Cornell Master Gardener, I can put the village in touch with my volunteer colleagues who can aid in the selection of plants that are easily maintained by the village workers, that look beautiful, and that do not encroach on the accessibility of the path.

I have been doing old house restoration since the age of 34. About the age of 35, I realized that if I thought about a problem long enough, I could figure out a way to leave it alone. That was most often the least expensive solution, by the way. Case in point, Lakefront Park has a view. We won’t change that with a viewing platform and we won’t improve that with a viewing platform. So, let’s leave it alone. Let’s ensure an accessible path with plantings that don’t interfere with that accessibility.

Celia Oxley

Cooperstown