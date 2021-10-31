Parade Packs Main Street Cooperstown

Trick or Treating was already underway on Main Street Cooperstown when the Halloween Parade kicked off at 5 p.m. Lead by a police car the first down the street were members of the Cooperstown High School Band performing a rendition of horror classic ‘Jaws’ theme, their first performance since winter 2019. Following them was an absolute hoard of children and parents which filled the street with everything from Princesses and goblins to post office boxes and garden soil.