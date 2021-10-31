By: Staff  10/31/2021  6:03 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleParade Packs Main Street Cooperstown

Parade Packs Main Street Cooperstown

 10/31/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

Halloween Parade Packs
Main Street Cooperstown

Members of the Cooperstown High School Band marched down Main Street at the front of this years parade, performing a rendition of the ‘Jaws’ Theme. Front is Band Director Kerri Hogle followed by Margaret Kaffo, Saxophone, Cate Bohler, Trumpet, Ava Lesko, Trumpet, Lily Shanker, Trombone, Elezabeth Hughes, Trombone, Tara Phillips, Saxophone, Olivaer Wasson, Trumpet, Finn Morgan, Bass, Chris Savoie, Snare Drum, and Henry LeCates on the Tuba.

Trick or Treating was already underway on Main Street Cooperstown when the Halloween Parade kicked off at 5 p.m. Lead by a police car the first down the street were members of the Cooperstown High School Band performing a rendition of horror classic ‘Jaws’ theme, their first performance since winter 2019. Following them was an absolute hoard of children and parents which filled the street with everything from Princesses and goblins to post office boxes and garden soil.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *