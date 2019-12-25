Passenger Killed, Driver Injured In Guilford Crash

GUILDFORD – A passenger was killed and the driver seriously injured after the car they were traveling in allegedly failed to stop at an intersection and went under a tractor trailer.

According to Aga Dembinksa, Troop C public relations officer, State Police at Sidney responded to the crash at the intersection of State Route 8 and County Road 35 in the town of Guilford at 6:17 p.m. this evening. A preliminary investigation revealed that the tractor trailer was northbound on State Highway 8 when the vehicle, a 2004 Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound on County Route 35. The Subaru Forester allegedly traveled through the intersection and underneath the trailer portion of the tractor trailer.

The passenger of the vehicle was killed during the crash and the driver was transported by ambulance to Wilson Medical Center and is in serious condition. Their names have not yet been released.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

At this time, it is unknown why the Forester went through the intersection but, according to state police, there is a stop sign on County Route 35.

The investigation is on-going.