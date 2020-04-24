Suspect Sought In 4 Stick-Ups At Quick-Stops

INCIDENTS IN ONEONTA, OTEGO

In One Case, Clerk Stabbed In Hand

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Four gas-station robberies were reported between 1:20 a.m. and 6:20 a.m. today in the city and town of Oneonta, and in Otego, city police and state troopers report.

In one case, the clerk was stabbed in the hand; in at least two of the other cases, the suspect said he was armed, but didn’t show a weapon, police said.

According to a release from the Oneonta Police Department, the spree began at 1:20 a.m., when officers were called to the Kwik Fill convenience store, 66 Chestnut St., for a reported attempted robbery.

“The clerk told us the man purchased a snack, and when the register was open, he tried to grab the money,” said Oneonta Police Chief Doug Brenner.

The clerk slammed the drawer on the suspect’s hand, and the suspect then allegedly stabbed him with what Brenner described as “a small knife” and fled the store without any cash.

The suspect was described as a white or light-skinned male, 5’5, 170-200 lbs, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask. The clerk was taken by ambulance to Fox Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Officers reported three similar cases followed overnight, as follows:

• At 2:37 a.m. at the Mirabito, Southside Oneonta, where a suspect matching the same description demanded money from the clerk. He said he had a gun, but didn’t display it.

• At 5:38 a.m. at the Mirabito on Route 48, Town of Otego.

• At 6:20 a.m. at Taylor’s Mini Mart, 472 Main St., back in the City of Oneonta. Again, “he told the clerk he had a weapon, but didn’t show it,” Brenner said.

State Police were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspect and are seeking information about his identification. Anyone with information, contact the state police, (607) 561-7400 or the City of Oneonta police, (607) 432-1111.