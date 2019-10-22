Richard J. McHale, 86; New York City Doorman For 20 Years

SCHENEVUS – Richard J. McHale, 86, a doorman in New York City for more than 20 years, passed away at home on Oct. 20, 2019.

He was born Jan. 12, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Martin and Helen McHale.

Richard was an Army veteran.

He married Freda Marello on Sept. 13, 1986.

Richard was a doorman for Building Services 32B.

He moved to Schenevus in 1997. He was a kind man to his neighbors and friends, and he loved his dogs.

He is predeceased by his wife, Fred; his parents and siblings, Catherine, Ella and Mickey.

A graveside service will be held at the Elk Creek Cemetery. Day and time to be announced.

Arrangements are with the Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester.