Rural Housing Agency Marks 35th Anniversary

RECEPTION AT COOPERSTOWN BREWERY

After presenting them with a state Senate Proclamation, state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, left, discusses the future of ORHA (the Otsego Rural Housing Agency) with Executive Director Tim Peters, center, and board Chair Greg Crowell during a celebratory reception this evening at the Cooperstown Brewery, Milford. What would a birthday celebration be without cake, and ORHA staff Kimberly Adee, inset, made sure participants partook. Attendees ranged from Carl Waldman and Richard Saba to the north, who are involved in a housing project at the former Cherry Valley High School, to Sue Marshall from Stamford’s WCCRC (Western Catskills Community Revitalization Council), in the south. (Jim Kevlin/www.AllOTSEGO.com)