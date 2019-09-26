By: Jim Kevlin  09/26/2019  7:18 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleRural Housing Agency Marks 35th Anniversary

Rural Housing Agency Marks 35th Anniversary

 09/26/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

RECEPTION AT COOPERSTOWN BREWERY

Rural Housing Agency

Marks 35th Anniversary

After presenting them with a state Senate Proclamation, state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, left, discusses the future of ORHA (the Otsego Rural Housing Agency) with Executive Director Tim Peters, center, and board Chair Greg Crowell during a celebratory reception this evening at the Cooperstown Brewery, Milford.  What would a birthday celebration be without cake, and ORHA staff Kimberly Adee, inset, made sure participants partook.  Attendees ranged from Carl Waldman and Richard Saba to the north, who are involved in a housing project at the former Cherry Valley High School, to Sue Marshall from Stamford’s WCCRC (Western Catskills Community Revitalization Council), in the south.  (Jim Kevlin/www.AllOTSEGO.com)

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.