Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Scouts & Legion Work Together To Honor Local Fallen Vets Scouts & Legion Work Together To Honor Local Fallen Vets 05/16/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Small Ceremony Planned May 25 Scouts, Legion Collaborate On Decorating Vets’ Graves In preparation for Memorial Day, Boy Scout Bradley Morell, Oneonta, places a flag on veterans’ graves at Plains Cemetery this morning. The American Legion, which supplied nearly 5,000 flags, worked with Troop 23 in placing the flags in Plains, Mount Calvary and Glenwood cemeteries. “Originally, members of the Legion placed all the flags.” explained Scout Leader Dave Morell, “But about 10 years ago the Boy Scouts got involved to help.” “We would be totally lost without their help.” commented Post Commander Terry Harkenreader. The Legion is currently planning a condensed Memorial Day service on the 25th. “We will keep it small and require people involved to adhere to social distancing.” said Harkenreader. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)