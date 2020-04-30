Sheriff: Man Allegedly Harassed Victim From Jail

UNADILLA – The man arrested twice on Easter Sunday for allegedly violating an order of protection allegedly called the victim from the Delaware County Jail, according to Sheriff Crag DuMond.

Dennis P. Lafferty, Jr. 38, was arrested after Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies received a complaint from an Otsego County domestic violence victim who reported receiving a phone call from Lafferty at the Delaware County Correctional Facility, where he was being housed for the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Deputies subsequently arrested and charged Lafferty with four counts of criminal contempt in the second degree. Lafferty, who remains incarcerated in the Delaware County Correctional Facility, was issued an appearance ticket directing him to appear in the Town of Delhi Court on a later date to answer the charges.