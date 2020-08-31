Single COVID Case At Hartwick College

ONEONTA – On Sunday, Hartwick College determined that a student has tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case on the Hartwick campus.

The student is isolating at home, the college reported today. The county Department of Health is responsible for contact tracing and will notify individuals with whom she/he may have had contact.

“The college’s leadership and its Strategic Response Team have been preparing for this possibility since March 2020,” according to statement issued by the college a few minutes ago. “Yesterday’s quick response to this case is the result of the significant effort that the campus has invested in its Reopening Plan.”