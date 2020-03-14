Some Churches Close; At Others, Cautionary Measures Put In Place

IN NATIONAL EMERGENCY,

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The first Sunday after the National Emergency on coronavirus declared by President Trump Friday afternoon, Otsego County churches have made a variety of decisions on how to go forward, or not to go forward, guided by concern of congregants’ health, particularly elderly one.

The variety is such that congregants should check with their churches in advance of Sunday services.

At one end is the Lutheran Church, where Lutheran Bishop John Macholz of the Upstate New York Synod announced a “cessation of ‘in person’ worship” from tomorrow through March 31, when the issue will be reassessed. That affects the Church of the Atonement, Oneonta; Evangelical Lutheran, Hartwick Seminary, and St. Matthew’s, Laurens.

“I recognize that I do not have the authority of Scripture or constitution to do this but I do believe that we have the imperative of both to act responsibly for the well-being of the Church,” Bishop Macholz wrote. “The rapid spread of COVID-19 requires that we act. Some may see these measures as drastic. I consider them prudent.

But most churches have decided to continue their regular worship service schedules, but taking a number of precautionary measures.

At St. Mary’s, Oneonta, Father David Mickiewicz said he is following the guidelines distributed by the Most Rev. Edward Scharfenberger, bishop of the Albany Diocese, both at St. Mary’s and Holy Cross in Morris. “Masses will go on as usual,” he said. “People are not obligated to come.”

At the masses, other precautions will be taken: Communion will be in the form of the host, not the cup, and Eucharistic ministers will sanitize their hands before and after the ceremony. And there will be no physical contact during the Sign of Peace.

“People are going to use their own common sense,” said Mickiewicz. “I’m sure the numbers are going to go down, Some people’s anxiety level is higher than others.”

Masses will also follow the usual schedule at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Catholic Church in Cooperstown.

At Christ Episcopal Church, Cooperstown, Father Dane Boston is following a similar regimen, “moving forward with services, but advising caution for anyone at risk or showing signs,” like coughing or fever, and “keeping people a good safe distance apart.”

The vestry discussed the situation Tuesday evening. “We’re blessed,” said Boston. “It includes three doctors and a few other folks working at Bassett. We had some good sound advice.”

Albany Episcopal bishop William H. Love confirmed last evening that the decision would be a local one, but “urging we take precautions,” said the priest. The mass will be a “non-Eucharistic ceremony” and other steps will “minimize physical contact.”

At First Congregational Church, Oneonta, the Rev. Mark Monfort described a similar strategy. “We’re a hugging congregation,” he said, “but we’ve been ‘doing the elbow,'” he said.

At First United Methodist Church, Oneonta, the Rev. Marti Swords-Horrell said the regular service will be held tomorrow, but – per Mayor Gary Herzig’s message to the public last evening – to cancel next Sunday’s service and beyond “until further notice.” Today’s usual Saturday’s Bread meal will be “takeout only.”

Milford Methodist Church decided to suspend Sunday services tomorrow and the following week, according to Pastor Sylvia Barrett. She expressed concern about over-60 church members, a particular susceptible population.

Likewise, the Rev. Joe Perdue, Cooperstown Baptist Church pastor, has suspended services.