Sports Snippets 03/30/2023

Compiled by Wriley Nelson

CCS Softball Opens Season with 11-1 Win Over Sidney

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Central School softball team defeated Sidney 11-1 in their non-league season opener on Wednesday, March 29. According to the team Twitter page, senior Dani Seamon pitched a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and went 4-for-4 at bat. Freshman Katie Crippen scored three runs.

13th Straight Win for SUNY Oneonta Baseball

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta baseball team cruised to a 6-1 victory over Utica University on March 29, the Red Dragons’ sixth win in four days. According to their website, senior Jake Barrett batted 4-for-4, with a home run, three runs and three RBI. The Red Dragons passed their previous program record of 11 consecutive wins on March 28. As of press time, they are currently 15-3 on the season.

Hartwick Women’s Lacrosse Beats SUNY Poly 20-1

ONEONTA—Hartwick Women’s lacrosse took their fifth consecutive win on March 29, cruising to a 20-1 victory over SUNY Poly. The Hawks posted nine goals by five different players in the first quarter. Sophomore Katrina Marten led the team with eight goals. Their current record is 5-1 overall.

Hartwick Men’s Lacrosse 17-10 Win over Russell Sage

ONEONTA—Hartwick men’s lacrosse picked up their first home win and first Empire 8 win against Russell Sage on Tuesday, March 28. The Hawks put up a well-rounded offense and outshot the Gators 52-33. Senior Pete Conley led Hartwick with four goals and one assist. Freshman Colby Simonelli and sophomore Garrett Frost each came away with a hat trick.

Sports Snippets: 03/29/2023

SUNY Oneonta Baseball Sweeps Canton, Sets Program Record

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta baseball team defeated SUNY Canton in a doubleheader on Tuesday, March 28. The Red Dragons won game one comfortably, 7-2, and held on for a 6-5 nail-biter in game two. Senior Jake Barrett went 2-for-4 in the first game with two runs and two RBI. Freshman Martin Thorsland of the Town of Maryland struck out seven batters in 4.0 innings. The sweep gave Oneonta its twelfth consecutive win, breaking an eleven-game program record from 2011.

Sports Snippets: 03/28/2023

SUNY Oneonta Baseball Sweeps Plattsburgh in Doubleheader

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta baseball team swept Plattsburgh and picked up its ninth and tenth consecutive victories in a doubleheader on Monday, March 27. Junior pitcher Devin Rooney finished game one with a career high of eight strikeouts. The Red Dragons move to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the SUNY Athletic Conference.

SUNY Oneonta Softball Splits Doubleheader with Skidmore

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta softball team lost game one, 9-7, before winning game two, 7-5, in a doubleheader against Skidmore on Sunday, March 26. The Red Dragons move to 3-10-1 on the season. They will host St. Lawrence for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 1.

Sports Snippets: 03/23/2023

SUNY Oneonta Earns Walk-Off Win over SUNY Poly

ONEONTA—Junior Alex Wurster hit a two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning, earning the SUNY Oneonta baseball team a 4-3 win over SUNY Poly on Wednesday, March 22. Senior Jake Barrett went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI. Graduate student Derek Shea earned the win, pitching four innings with three strikeouts. This was the Red Dragons’ seventh consecutive win.

SUNY Oneonta 15, Cazenovia College 5

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta baseball team cruised to a 15-5 win over Cazenovia College on Tuesday, March 21. Senior Jake Barrett led the Red Dragons, going 3-for-4. Sophomore Kyle Roper won with two strikeouts.

Hartwick Women’s Lacrosse 13-12 over SUNY Canton

ONEONTA—The Hartwick Women’s lacrosse team eked out a 13-12 victory over SUNY Canton in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, March 22. Sophomore Kristen Vaccarelli led with four goals, while freshman Maddi Morrison made four saves.

Hartwick Men’s Lacrosse 16-4 over SUNY Plattsburgh

ONEONTA—The Hartwick men’s lacrosse team defeated Plattsburgh 16-4 on Saturday, March 18 with a 10-goal run from the end of the first quarter to 3:38 in the second. Senior Pete Conley led the Hawks with six goals, while senior Kyle McKee made 17 saves.

Hartwick Women’s Lacrosse 17-2 Over King’s College

ONEONTA—The Hartwick women’s lacrosse team picked up a 17-2 non-conference win over the King’s College Monarchs on Saturday, March 18. Sophomore Kristen Vaccarelli and junior Claudia Pollaro led the Hawks with six and four goals, respectively.

SUNY Oneonta Splits Doubleheader with Mary Hardin-Baylor

ONEONTA—The SUNY Oneonta softball team finished their Texas Spring Break trip with a split doubleheader against Mary Hardin-Baylor. The Red Dragons won game one, 5-4, on an RBI double by graduate student Megan Palmatier. Senior Marissa Nagel went 4-for-7 with three RBI and two doubles. UMHB held on against a determined offense to take game two, 8-0, in six innings.