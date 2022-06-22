Springfield’s July 4 parade returns after COVID hiatus

Jonathan and Debra Ann Miller, grand marshals for this year’s Springfield Fourth-of-July parade

The Town of Springfield brings its famous Fourth-of-July parade back after a two-year pandemic hiatus and, this year, they’ve chosen longtime parade organizers Debra Ann and Jonathan Miller as grand marshals for the festivities.

“Deb and Jon have been the driving force to put together one of the finest parades and celebrations in Central New York,” said Fourth of July Committee Chair Ernie Whiteman, who succeeded Debra Miller as Chair. “After taking over for Deb as chairman two years ago and having the event canceled due to COVID, it finally hit me this year as to the great job and many, many hours they both put into it. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate and salute two amazing people for all they have done to make this event the success that it is.”

The Springfield Fourth of July Parade first began in 1914 and is believed to be the second-oldest ongoing Independence Day parade in the country. The parade welcomes fire departments, veterans’ groups, and community organizations from all over the region to be honored in an hour-long procession with floats, marching bands, equestrians, and many surprises.

This year, as the Town of Springfield (established in 1797) marks its 225th anniversary, the theme “Hometown 4th of July – Enduring Traditions” invites the community to share their favorite American traditions in the parade.

The 2022 parade will take place on Monday, July 4, starting at 11 a.m. sharp. Spectators can follow the parade to the Springfield Community Center for a patriotic celebration featuring Brooks’ barbecued chicken and other treats, live music by the Cooperstown Community Band, the ninth annual Fourth of July Quilt Show, historical displays by the Springfield Historical Society and the Fort Plain Museum, 4H farm animals, raffles, and more.

On the evening of the Fourth, a free concert by The Council Rock Band will take place at Glimmerglass State Park starting at 7:30 p.m., to be followed by a display of fireworks at dusk.

For more information, visit Springfield 4th of July Parade and Celebration on Facebook, or email springfield.july4@gmail.com.