St. James, Armory, Foothills Named Sites For Free COVID Testing

TEAM DUE IN ONEONTA WEDNESDAY

Get COVID Results In 15 Minutes

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Following the outbreak of COVID-19 at SUNY Oneonta that has infected 105 students, Oneonta residents will be able to make appointments for free rapid COVID-19 testing at the Armory, Foothills and St. James Church starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.

“We are continuing our efforts in Oneonta,” said Governor Cuomo in a press release issued a few minutes ago. “SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras made the right decision and the courageous decision to close the campus for two weeks, and now the state is setting up sites for our testing SWAT team to ensure this cluster of cases does not spread throughout the City of Oneonta and beyond.”

The sites will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Testing is by appointment only. Call 833-NYSTRNG for an appointment.

As part of the Virus SWAT Team, the state Department of Health also will deploy 71 contact tracers and eight case investigators to assist with the testing efforts.

“I thank Governor Cuomo and SUNY for taking swift action to properly test and contact trace in Oneonta following the emergence of this new cluster among the students of SUNY Oneonta,” said Mayor Gary Herzig.

“The availability of rapid testing will not only serve to allay concerns of individual members of our community, it will also provide us with data informing us if there has been transmission beyond the student population,” he said.