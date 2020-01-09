State Police Seek Three For Vandalizing WalMart Craft Aisle

ONEONTA – State Police are seeking three males who allegedly vandalized the craft and fabric aisle of the Oneonta Walmart, according to Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C Public Information Officer.

At 8:33 p.m., a trooper was dispatched to Walmart after employees reported that three suspicious males damaged the craft and fabric aisle with craft paint around 7:14 p.m. The three then reportedly left the store through the grocery entrance then tried to enter Office Max, but were unable to enter and did not cause any damage.

One of the males was wearing dark pants and a black Nike sweatshirt, the second male wore dark shorts and a dark sweatshirt and the third male wore a flannel shirt, jeans and boots. They were allegedly seen getting into a gold pickup truck to leave the area.

The case is still under investigation.