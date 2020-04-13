SUNY Confirms First COVID-19 Case

ONEONTA – A SUNY Oneonta employee has tested positive for COVID-19 in the school’s first confirmed case, SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris has announced.

According to a press release from the college, the affected employee is not at work and has been quarantined on campus since April 6, except when the individual was transported off campus to be tested for COVID-19.

College officials have notified campus community members who may have been in contact with the affected employee. The Otsego County Department of Health has collected information about such individuals to provide them with direction about ongoing precautionary measures.

The college is performing extra cleaning on high-touch areas where the affected employee works, such as handles, doorknobs, elevator buttons, bathroom stall doors, faucets, handrails, swipe areas, keypads, and other surfaces, in accordance with guidance from the New York State Department of Health.

“We are meeting the challenge of this pandemic, and I continue to be in awe of everything that we are doing to keep moving forward and support one another,” she Morris.

The college will maintain the anonymity of the affected employee.

“We are a community of care that respects people’s privacy,” said Morris.