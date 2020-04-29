FLEISHER: Support President? Support Dictator

LETTER from JAY FLEISHER

To the Editor:

Have you ever asked why?

Why are Trump’s “facts” different from those of experts?

Why does he mock and attack journalists who ask tough questions?

Why does he encourage radicals to demonstrate?

Why does he ignore information from knowledgeable scientists?

Why does he want to open the economy before its safe?

Why does he surround himself with “yes” men and women?

Why can’t he tolerate criticism?

Answer these questions and you’ll have the profile of a narcissist in search of power, focused only on reelection and with no respect for our Constitution.

To support such a person is tantamount to supporting a Dictator not a President.

P. JAY FLEISHER

Oneonta