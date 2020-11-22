Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Surprise Birthday Parade Marks Hoffbaeur’s 80th Surprise Birthday Parade Marks Hoffbaeur’s 80th 11/22/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Surprise Birthday Parade Marks Mrs. Hoffbauer’s 80th Linda Herring places a lei of Hawaiian flowers around the neck of an elated Ingrid Hoffbauer, during a surprise Birthday parade for her 80th birthday on Saturday in Oneonta. Lured downtown by a ruse about an issue with the storefront of the former Alpine Ski Hut, which she operated for decades with her husband Eduard, she was shocked when nearly 30 vehicles of friends and family, plus a fire engine adorned with a banner, drove by honking, cheering and passing out presents. “This is my blessing.” said Mrs. Hoffbauer, wiping away tears. “I may not be the queen of the parade, but I feel like it today!” As she paused for a family photo after the parade, she said, “I hope this brought spirit to downtown. Even with COVID, if you follow the rules, you can have fun!” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)