Survey Results Reveal Public’s Thoughts on Revitalization

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

COOPERSTOWN

On August 11, the results of the Village of Cooperstown New York Forward Community Survey were released. The report, which can be found in its entirety on the village website, was prepared by Highland Planning.

The online survey—intended to gauge community members’ perceptions of opportunities within the Village of Cooperstown in order to inform the $4.5 million funding investment by the NY Forward program—was hosted on Survey Monkey from June 19 to August 7 and received 162 responses. The survey was promoted through the Cooperstown website, a public meeting on July 11, a pop-up event at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, flyer distribution, social media posts and in “The Freeman’s Journal” and its sister publications. There were 11 questions and, according to Highland Planning, the survey took approximately 10 minutes to complete.

Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh said she was happy with the results.

“I would always love to see more input than 162 responses, however, [the survey] was open for seven weeks and strongly promoted, so there was plenty of opportunity. I found the comments we received to be very helpful,” Tillapaugh added.

The majority of survey respondents (76.25%) came from the 13326 zip code. Close to half said they visit downtown Cooperstown daily (46.58%) and data shows a significant focus on retail and housing development. Enhancements identified as most needed to encourage new investment and economic growth in the downtown district additional housing opportunities (53.7%), infill development for vacant and underutilized sites (52.47%), and supporting and growing businesses (51.85%).

Specialty stores and boutiques (57.76%) ranked highest among business establishments respondents would like to see more of in downtown Cooperstown, followed by grocery shops (39.13%), restaurants/cafes/bakeries (37.27%), and convenience stores (36.65%).

Housing options prioritized by survey respondents were led by apartments over commercial/retail establishments (53.7%) and affordable housing (50%). Senior housing was flagged by 27.78% as a priority.

Factors that discouraged respondents from visiting downtown Cooperstown more often were parking (49.06%), things to do (47.80%) and congestion (39.62%). Highest priorities for the downtown area were affordable housing (55.28%), followed by family entertainment (36.65%), arts/theaters/event venues (33.54%), bike and pedestrian amenities (33.54%), affordable workspaces (31.68%), and food and beverage (30.43%).

According to Highland Planning, key findings from the survey responses include:

Non-baseball and tourist-related retail options are currently missing from downtown Cooperstown.

Affordable housing and apartments above commercial and retail establishments were among the highest priorities for the downtown district.

Lack of parking, shopping options and things to do geared toward residents are chief among the reasons respondents are discouraged from going downtown.

“Respondents stressed a need for a convenience store downtown, methods of reducing congestion in the tourist season and creating things for residents to do downtown,” Highland Planning reported.

“I think the key findings were not surprising—they are things we often consider in our planning,” Tillapaugh reflected. “Some, such as more apartments and housing, we can work on by ensuring our zoning regulations support such development and by assisting with grants where possible.

“Some are part of the free market, and over which we have more limited control—the need for non-baseball or tourist related retail stores or a downtown convenience store,” she continued.

When asked how they would describe the Village of Cooperstown to friends and family, many respondents found the village charming and quaint but had concerns about there being too much focus on baseball.

“Overall, the survey reflected a mix of positive sentiments about the village’s charm and history, along with concerns about an overemphasis on baseball and a desire for more diverse offerings and improved local experiences,” the summary reads.

Looking ahead, respondents want Cooperstown to remain quaint while becoming more modern and dynamic, including improved storefront appearance, with a balance between catering to tourists and supporting the needs of residents. Enhancements suggested by survey respondents included the addition of kayak ramps at the lakefront, increased activities and attractions after 7 p.m., a movie theater, playgrounds and family-friendly recreational spaces, and a parking garage. With regard to preservation and rehabilitation of historic buildings, 43.21% of those responding considered this important in order to maintain Cooperstown’s unique and nostalgic atmosphere.

On March 2, the Village of Cooperstown was awarded a $4.5 million NY Forward grant, one of three Mohawk Valley winners of the first round of the new state grant program created to invigorate and enliven downtowns in New York’s smaller and rural communities. Building on the momentum of New York State’s successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the NY Forward program adopts the same “Plan-then-Act” strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York’s smaller and rural communities.

A Strategic Investment Plan for Cooperstown’s NY Forward grant will be prepared, with oversight by an 11-member Local Planning Committee co-chaired by Tillapaugh and Ken Meifert. As part of the process, the Village of Cooperstown put out a Request for Proposals for eligible projects, including public improvement, new development/rehabilitation of downtown buildings, façade enhancements or small scale building renovations, and branding and marketing for downtown. To be eligible, NY Forward funded projects must be located within the NY Forward boundary, be able to break ground within two years of receiving funding, have financing largely in place, and be sponsored by a public, non-profit or private entity with legal authority to undertake the project.

Tillapaugh said RFP submissions were due on August 2 and will be vetted by the LPC at meetings which are open to the public. The next LPC meeting is set for Wednesday, August 23 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Cooperstown Village Hall. For more information, visit https://www.cooperstownny.org/new-york-forward-2/.