By: Libby Cudmore  06/16/2019  1:49 pm
Swart-Wilcox House Opens Season With 1870s Diary Reading

With Reading Of 1870s Journals

Helen Rees, standing, reads from Henry Wilcox’s 1870s diaries during the first event of the Swart-Wilcox House’s annual summer series of lectures. The diaries, discovered around the bicentennial, had been given to the Huntington Library, but later returned to the Friends of Swart-Wilcox, who are currently in the process of transcribing them. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

