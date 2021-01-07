THIS WEEK — January 7, 2021

By: Larissa Ryan  01/07/2021  1:00 pm
THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

Jan. 7, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

For DOAS Bird Count organizer Sandy Bright and Charles Schweim, DOAS treasurer, birdwatching is a year-’round activity, and their backyard on Fair Street, Oneonta, is set up to maximize their hobby. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

FRONT PAGE

Cuomo Calls Out Fox

New Senator Joining Salka To Stem COVID Overreach

Thanksgiving Bubble Pops: County COVID Cases Drop 31 In Day

Next Generation Buys Rudy’s

City Hall Seeks $500,000 To Redo Oneonta Theatre

EDITORIAL

In COVID Year, Leaders Did Step Up

COLUMNS

DELGADO: I’ll Focus On What 19th District Needs

McREYNOLDS…But I Wasn’t Afraid Of ‘The Troubles’

STERNBERG: COVID Transforming Calls For Better Understanding

‘Crisis Of Credibility’ Calls For New Ideas, New Leaders

LETTERS

DUNCAN: Quality Of Food Goes Back To Soil’s Quality

LEMONIS: Treat All Writers With Respect

BUTTERMANN: Bill Magee Set Example That Others Can Follow

HISTORY COLUMNS

HOMETOWN HISTORY, Jan. 7, 2021

BOUND VOLUMES, Jan. 7, 2021

AllOTSEGO.life

Despite All, Birds Flourish

Lemisters’ Downtown Dynasty Ends With Rudy’s Liquor Store

OBITUARIES

Thomas J. Merlino

Aneilia J. Mead

Elizabeth W. Clark

Bruce S. Hall



