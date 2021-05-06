THIS WEEK — May 6, 2021

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
May 6, 2021
Hundreds Attend Rally To Protest Crimes Against Asian People
CCS Softball Teams Hold Autism Awareness Walk
Callahan admits to killing wife
Long Island native, Limiti joins Iron String Press staff
May Flowers
Oneonta hopes Dietz Street project will help downtown
Theater Group To stage Williams Classic
Hughes Field opens: Coop tops Jackets on rally in seventh
Coop/Dragon star, Ford, starts new coaching season as a Judge
Morning Ride
HIRABAYASHI: LWV applauds girls who planned Asian rally
CONWAY: Editor’s should write editorials
BUTTERMANN: Reform Marijuana laws on principles, not politics
BERKSON: In search of pigeons just like Marlon Brando’s birds
AllOTSEGO.life
Local Food Finds Its Customers
Art Show To Feature Work of Miller Siblings