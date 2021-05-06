By: Larissa Ryan  05/06/2021  2:00 pm

THIS WEEK — May 6, 2021

 05/06/2021    AllOTSEGO, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

May 6, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

The Agostino family displays its signs Sunday, May 2, at the Otsego Rally for Solidarity with Asian Americans at the Otsego County Courthouse in Cooperstown. (Greg Klein/AllOTSEGO.com)

FRONT PAGE

Hundreds Attend Rally To Protest Crimes Against Asian People

CCS Softball Teams Hold Autism Awareness Walk

Callahan admits to killing wife

Long Island native, Limiti joins Iron String Press staff

May Flowers

Despite the standard bipolar upstate weather, spring can be seen throughout the county as shown by this blooming Malus Spectabilis on Ford Ave in Downtown Oneonta on Saturday, May 1. (Korey Rowe/AllOTSEGO.com)

Oneonta hopes Dietz Street project will help downtown

Cooperstown & Around

City of the Hills

Theater Group To stage Williams Classic

Sports

Hughes Field opens: Coop tops Jackets on rally in seventh

Coop/Dragon star, Ford, starts new coaching season as a Judge

Morning Ride

Justin Bailey, of Oneonta, hits the streets early morning before a busy day. Saturday, May 1. The freezing temperatures and light snow Saturday did little to slow him down. (Korey Rowe/AllOTSEGO.com)

PERSPECTIVES

In Tribute: Kellogg

Views Around New York

LETTERS

HIRABAYASHI: LWV applauds girls who planned Asian rally

CONWAY: Editor’s should write editorials

BUTTERMANN: Reform Marijuana laws on principles, not politics

COLUMNS

BERKSON: In search of pigeons just like Marlon Brando’s birds

CORRECTIONS

History Columns

Bound Volumes: May 6, 2021

Hometown History: May 6, 2021

AllOTSEGO.life

Local Food Finds Its Customers

Art Show To Feature Work of Miller Siblings

The Dog Charmer

OBITUARIES

David G. Morris

Barbara Louise (Gray) Weaver

Kenneth F. Huemmer III

Joanne Gallucci Gencic

Thomas E. Roseboom

Jeffrey Robert Milavec

