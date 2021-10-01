Three car accident on West Street results in minor injuries

By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA — An three car accident on West Street near Hartwick College closed down the road this morning on Friday, Oct. 1.

The unidentified driver, a 65 year old man, made a wide turn on West Street going downhill and hit two cars, causing his car to roll over, according to the Oneonta Police Department.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to AO Fox Hospital.

Three children and one adult were also evaluated for injuries but refused transport.

AMR ambulance and the Oneonta Fire Department assisted with the accident.