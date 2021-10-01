Three car accident on West Street results in minor injuries

By: Reporter  10/01/2021  10:54 am
 10/01/2021
A three-car collision in Oneonta closed West St. at Center St. Friday morning, Oct. 1, 2021. Two cars traveling up West St. near Hartwick College were hit by a car coming downhill at about 7:30 am, according to Oneonta Police on the scene. (Mike Forster Rothbart/AllOtsego.com)

By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA — An three car accident on West Street near Hartwick College closed down the road this morning on Friday, Oct. 1.

The unidentified driver, a 65 year old man, made a wide turn on West Street going downhill and hit two cars, causing his car to roll over, according to the Oneonta Police Department.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to AO Fox Hospital.

Three children and one adult were also evaluated for injuries but refused transport.

AMR ambulance and the Oneonta Fire Department assisted with the accident.

 

 

