Three Charged After

False Abduction Report

ONEONTA – Three people were charged after an Oneonta girl made a false report of abduction and her father shot at the alleged driver, state police reported today.

According to a release by Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officerCassandra A. Davi, 19, Oneonta, allegedly sent a text to her father asking for help while she was in a vehicle belonging to Charles O. Hall, 30, New Lisbon. Her father, Anthony M. Davi, 54, Davenport called 911 to report Cassandra had been abducted and went to locate his daughter on his own. Anthony located Hall’s vehicle and shot at the vehicle while on State Highway 23 in the town of Kortright and left with Cassandra.

Troopers located the Hall’s vehicle and determined that C. Davi was never in need of assistance nor was there an abduction. However, Hall was determined to be impaired and was arrested for DWAI.

Anthony Davi was charged with the class D felony of Reckless Endangerment in the first degree. Cassandra was charged with the misdemeanor of Falsely Reporting an Incident, and Hall, was charged for the misdemeanor of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.