Thursday RocksWith 38 Special

Thursday Rocks

With 38 Special

A heavy downpour didn’t keep throngs of music lovers from cramming the tents to support the Oneonta YMCA at the fundraising concert featuring 38 special at the 6th Ward Athletic Field this evening. Above, guitar and vocalist Don Barnes, left, and guitarists Jerry Riggs preforming their hit “Hold On Loosely” after they took to the stage special guests Jackson Michaelson and Dylan Schneider warmed up the crowd. as Randy Mowers, Oneonta, right, acted as auctioneer for the evening as guests had a chance to bid on sports memorabilia and even a tour of the ESPN Studios. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)