‘Time Out’ Briefs: May 11, 2023

Dining and Entertainment Briefs: May 11, 2023

Orchestra, Choral Society Team Up for Silver Screen Concert

ONEONTA—The Catskill Symphony Orchestra will conclude its 2022-2023 season with “Music from the Silver Screen” on Saturday, May 13, in partnership with the Catskill Choral Society. This unique concert, the largest yet for CSO, will feature legendary music from some of the most important films in history, including “Ben-Hur,” “Star Wars,” “The Bride of Frankenstein” and “The Lord of the Rings.”

CSO Executive Director Ryan Geraghty is looking forward to this highly anticipated concert.

“The CSO could not be happier to be a part of such a special night of music, memories and fun, together with our friends and neighbors from the choral society,” she said.

The program for the concert, created by outgoing Music Director Maestro Żółtowski, will feature music from silver screen favorites also including “Saving Private Ryan” and “Young Frankenstein.”

In an interview with CNYNews.com, Żółtowski says he is “very excited about the upcoming concert.” With an extensive background in conducting music for film, Żółtowski is preparing to treat the CSO audience with “something extraordinary.”

The diverse collection of scores for “Music from the Silver Screen” was curated with community members in mind.

“Connecting to a broader audience aligns with the mission of the CSO, which is to continuously provide our community with incredible music,” said Geraghty. “By performing these timeless film scores, the CSO and choral society aim to provide all listeners with an unforgettable experience.”

Geraghty said it is important that all members of the community feel welcomed and inspired at CSO events. The pieces performed at the “Music from the Silver Screen” concert are sure to be recognized by many and loved by all, she added.

Doors at the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Field House will open at 6 p.m. on May 13; the concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40.00 and are available online at catskillsymphony.org. This concert will also feature the announcement of the Catskill Symphony’s 70th season repertoire.

Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, all students can attend for free, Geraghty said. School-age children and up to two accompanying adults, as well as college students with identification, can experience the “Music from the Silver Screen” concert free of charge. Those tickets are available online and at the door.

Curious about Your Historic Home? Ask an Old House Expert

COOPERSTOWN—To mark National Historic Preservation Month, Otsego 2000 will host the “Ask an Old House Expert” resource table at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Dr. Cindy Falk, a professor of material culture at the Cooperstown Graduate Program, will look at homeowners’ photos and answer questions ranging from the style of architecture and historical context to resources for more information. As an adviser to Otsego 2000, Dr. Falk has led numerous walks about local architecture and history, and more are planned for this summer.

Also at the resource table will be Otsego 2000 Executive Director Ellen Pope, who will have information on New York State tax credits available for people who own historic homes and barns.

“Homeowners in historic districts may be eligible to receive a credit of 20 percent of qualifying expenses associated with repair, maintenance and upgrades to historic homes,” said Pope.

She noted there is a similar tax credit for owners of barns built before 1946.

“With the barn tax credit, it can be applied to work done in the last five years, and the barn does not need to be listed on the National Register,” she said.

Otsego 2000 provides free one-on-one technical assistance in applying for the Historic Home and Barn tax credits. To set up an appointment, call (607) 547-8881.

Otsego County ranks fifth in the state for use of the Historic Homeownership Rehabilitation Credit and first in the use of the Historic Barn Rehabilitation Tax Credit.

Dr. Falk served as co-editor of “Buildings & Landscapes: The Journal of the Vernacular Architecture Forum” for five years and is the author of “Barns of New York: Rural Architecture of the Empire State.”

The year-round Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, located at 101 Main Street in Cooperstown’s Pioneer Alley, is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.